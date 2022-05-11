Advertisement

Kansas man convicted of killing 4-month-old daughter in 2018

Andrew Franklin pleaded no contest last month to the reduced charge and a single count of child abuse in the death of Brexley Grace Franklin.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of his 4-month-old daughter.

Andrew Franklin, 36, of Haysville, pleaded no contest last month to the reduced charge and a single count of child abuse in the death of Brexley Grace Franklin, KAKE-TV reported. He faces years in prison when he’s sentenced June 6.

Police have said offices and medics were to a Haysville apartment for reports of a baby having a seizure and took Brexley to a hospital. Once at the hospital, doctors discovered the baby girl suffering from a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages and bruises to her jaw. She died five days later on Sept. 13, 2018.

Franklin was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. He’s been behind bars since his arrest in January 2019. Records show he had previously served time in prison for theft and burglary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

