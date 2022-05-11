Kansas City police looking for missing man not heard from since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been heard from since Sunday.

According to the KCPD, 41-year-old Gerald Mitchell was last heard from on May 8 via social media.

He was last known to be in the area of E. 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue in KCMO.

The police say he has medical issues that require attention and that his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Mitchell is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald, but has black hair and brown eyes.

He has been known to drive a black, 4-door Mazda 6 with a rear spoiler and damage on a rear fender.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

