Jason Westrem pleads in random shooting at drivers near Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge

Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted...
Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Leavenworth County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old man who authorities say randomly shot at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas has pleaded no contest in the case.

Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Westrem fired at least 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kansas, and Platte County, Missouri, in May 2020.

He was stopped when a soldier from Fort Leavenworth, Master Sgt. David Royer, hit Westrem with his vehicle.

One person was injured and gunshots hit several vehicles. Authorities have not released a possible motive for Westrem’s actions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

