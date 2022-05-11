Deadly arson in Caldwell County now ruled a homicide

POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities are now investigating a deadly arson case as a homicide in Caldwell County.

Lorene Fickess, who was 96, was killed as a result of her home being set on fire Tuesday morning near Polo. It was one of three homes that was targeted by arsonists in the area.

The Caldwell County sheriff on Wednesday announced that her death is now being investigated as a homicide. Authorities are searching for suspects in the case.

According to Sheriff Mitchell Allen, the person of interest drove a black SUV with tinted windows. The driver is believed to be a black male.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask that anyone with information call 816-586-2681.

Fickess, who would have turned 97 in June, lived by herself and took “great pride” in being healthy enough to still take care of herself.

