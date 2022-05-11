Advertisement

Deadly arson in Caldwell County now ruled a homicide

This is one of the homes that caught fire. This is in the 2900 block of SSR-D in Polo, just to...
This is one of the homes that caught fire. This is in the 2900 block of SSR-D in Polo, just to the southeast of where Broadway Drive ends in the east.(KCTV5 News)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities are now investigating a deadly arson case as a homicide in Caldwell County.

Lorene Fickess, who was 96, was killed as a result of her home being set on fire Tuesday morning near Polo. It was one of three homes that was targeted by arsonists in the area.

The Caldwell County sheriff on Wednesday announced that her death is now being investigated as a homicide. Authorities are searching for suspects in the case.

According to Sheriff Mitchell Allen, the person of interest drove a black SUV with tinted windows. The driver is believed to be a black male.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask that anyone with information call 816-586-2681.

Fickess, who would have turned 97 in June, lived by herself and took “great pride” in being healthy enough to still take care of herself.

To read more about Fickess and what her family had to say about her legacy, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted...
Jason Westrem pleads in random shooting at drivers near Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge
Comfort items are being collected for children in Douglas County who have experienced abuse.
Lawrence police collecting comfort items for abused children
Graphic
Man arrested after bringing personal arsenal to Missouri Capitol for Gov. Mike Parson to view
Bobbie M. Nicholson.
Wanted: Bobbie M. Nicholson