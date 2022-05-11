Court records: Investigators looking into possible connections in 18 similar crimes at pharmacies in Missouri, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Court records reveal the FBI and Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force teamed up to take two men into custody during an investigation into a string of robberies and break-ins at pharmacies around the Kansas City metro.

According to a search warrant, thieves targeted pharmacies in at least 10 cities in Kansas and Missouri including Belton, Liberty, Gladstone, Kansas City, Grandview, Lee’s Summit, St. Joseph, Leawood, Mission and Overland Park.

At Active Lifestyle Pharmacy in Overland Park near 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue, thieves smashed their way inside during two break-ins as surveillance cameras recorded and intrusion alarms notified police.

Video surveillance showed a masked man dressed in all black climbed out the broken front door with a backpack full of stolen items from the pharmacy. It was the second burglary at Active Lifestyle Pharmacy LLC last month.

“Quite a bit of damage, and we’re just a small business,” Manger Fawn Lickteig said.

Additional surveillance during a burglary at the location showed a second suspect could be seen inside the pharmacy.

Court records indicate investigators are looking into the possibility that the same group of suspects are responsible for 18 similar crimes at pharmacies in Kansas and Missouri.

The investigation began back in February when two to three suspects jumped the counter at a CVS off Rainbow Boulevard in KCK wearing all black clothing to steal a bulk quantity of prescription medication, including medication with Codeine.

Investigators noticed a possible pattern of similar crimes in multiple cities.

“Very alarming,” Lickteig said. “We’ve added extra security measures.”

According to court records, investigators used surveillance video from previous incidents and additional evidence to track down two possible suspects who were taken into custody earlier this month after trying to run from investigators near Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lickteig hopes the crime spree will come to an end.

“Our two-year anniversary is in June, and we’re really trying to be here and do everything we can to support our public and help our neighbors,” Lickteig said. “It’s been pretty detrimental to our little business to have these kinds of setbacks.”

As of Tuesday evening, criminal charges have not been filed in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.