Advertisement

Arson in Lexington could be connected with Polo house fires, officials say

A fourth house is thought to be linked to suspected arson, this one in Lexington, Missouri.
A fourth house is thought to be linked to suspected arson, this one in Lexington, Missouri.(Lexington Fire and Rescue)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After three houses were believed to be intentionally set ablaze Tuesday morning, another incident Wednesday morning may be connected with them.

The Lexington Fire and Rescue Department stated first responders were working an arson fire on Highway 224 west of Lexington.

A statement from the department indicated that the vehicle leaving the scene reportedly matched the description of the vehicle involved in the multiple arson fires in the Polo area Tuesday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated the suspect vehicle is a dark, 4-door, passenger vehicle that could have been a black Dodge Caliber. Investigators do not have license plate information.

One of the suspected arson cases Tuesday proved to be fatal, claiming the life of a 96-year-old woman.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 586-2681.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lorene Fickess, 96, died following an apparent arson at her home on Tuesday morning. Her family...
‘She was a wonderful lady’: 96-year-old grandmother who died in apparent Polo arson remembered
Kids and hot cars: How to prevent child vehicular heat stroke
As temperatures heat up emergency responders want to remind you of a few ways you can keep kids...
Kids and hot cars: How to prevent child vehicular heat stroke
The Free Wash Wednesdays program allows the homeless to wash their clothes and get a free meal.
reStart program washes clothes for homeless while giving them a free meal