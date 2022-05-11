Arson in Lexington could be connected with Polo house fires, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After three houses were believed to be intentionally set ablaze Tuesday morning, another incident Wednesday morning may be connected with them.

The Lexington Fire and Rescue Department stated first responders were working an arson fire on Highway 224 west of Lexington.

A statement from the department indicated that the vehicle leaving the scene reportedly matched the description of the vehicle involved in the multiple arson fires in the Polo area Tuesday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated the suspect vehicle is a dark, 4-door, passenger vehicle that could have been a black Dodge Caliber. Investigators do not have license plate information.

One of the suspected arson cases Tuesday proved to be fatal, claiming the life of a 96-year-old woman.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 586-2681.

