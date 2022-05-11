Advertisement

After 14 years, Barnes & Noble opens new location in KC metro

There is a new Barnes & Noble store in the KC Metro for the first time in 14 years. You can find it in Adams Dairy Landing at 1030 Northeast Coronado Drive.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Barnes & Noble location in Blue Springs is the first the bookseller has opened in the Kansas City metro in 14 years.

The Blue Springs store opened today in Adams Dairy Landing at 1030 Northeast Coronado Drive, replacing the one that closed in Independence last February. In fact, most of the people who work at this new location previously worked at the store that closed.

“Barnes & Noble is thrilled to be opening another store in the Kansas City area and is happy to be able to continue to open stores across the country,” said Amy Fitzgerald, who leads bookselling at Barnes & Noble. “We have two new stores opening just this week, with many more planned in 2022.”

Barnes & Noble allows each bookselling team to build out stores in ways that will most appeal to the local clientele. They say that manga, young adult, and children’s books will have feature displays at the Blue Springs store. New fiction and nonfiction releases will, too.

“Store Manager, Eric Fuchs, and his team have built an enticing selection for the book lovers of Blue Springs, and we are very excited to turn the page on this new chapter of bookselling,” Fitzgerald said.

“My team and I are so excited to be bringing the Blue Springs and Independence communities together by sharing our love of books with everybody,” Fuchs said. “I am a Missouri native and am glad I can stay in my home state doing the job I love. Blue Springs is an area where everything is new and exciting. We are enjoying the thrill of tailoring our displays to meet our community’s desires.”

