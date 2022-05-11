2 firearms found in student’s vehicle at De Soto High School

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Two firearms were found in a student’s vehicle at De Soto High School this morning, according to a letter from the principal.

Principal Sam Ruff said that a student’s vehicle was searched at 9:30 a.m. based on information that was given to the school via the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The principal said two firearms were found and there were no threats toward the school at any time.

The student is no longer on-campus and “the school will take appropriate administrative action,” according Principal Sam Ruff.

“This is now a law enforcement matter and will be referred to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office,” Ruff said.

“Student and staff safety remain a priority and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our campus a safe place for learning,” Ruff added. “Our strong partnership with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office led to this safe and successful outcome.”

