Advertisement

2 firearms found in student’s vehicle at De Soto High School

“This is now a law enforcement matter and will be referred to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office,” the principal said
File photo from Oct 31, 2018.
File photo from Oct 31, 2018.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Two firearms were found in a student’s vehicle at De Soto High School this morning, according to a letter from the principal.

Principal Sam Ruff said that a student’s vehicle was searched at 9:30 a.m. based on information that was given to the school via the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The principal said two firearms were found and there were no threats toward the school at any time.

The student is no longer on-campus and “the school will take appropriate administrative action,” according Principal Sam Ruff.

“This is now a law enforcement matter and will be referred to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office,” Ruff said.

“Student and staff safety remain a priority and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our campus a safe place for learning,” Ruff added. “Our strong partnership with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office led to this safe and successful outcome.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jennifer Hall is wanted out of Livingston County for first degree murder charges.
Families of patients who died 20 years ago hoping charges against respiratory therapist will bring answers
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Kansas City mayor seeking more authority on city police board
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that will gradually eliminate...
Gov. Kelly signs bill to cut state food taxes
Excelsior Springs School District - Cornerstone Elementary
Students allegedly assaulted by staff member at Excelsior Springs elementary school