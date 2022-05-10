Advertisement

Truck crashes into building on Troost after hitting car

By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup ended up in the side of a building on Troost Avenue after hitting a car in Kansas City early Tuesday morning.

Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 12:23 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Troost near 85th Street. A truck had hit a car, then lodged in the side of a building, the south site of Freedom Fire Ministries.

Police and EMS were on the scene, but it’s not yet clear how many people were hurt or how severely. We will update this story with that information when available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baby formula shortage hits Missouri hard.
Baby formula shortage hits Missouri hard
Baby formula shortage hits Missouri hard.
Baby formula shortage hits Missouri hard
Truck crashes into building after hitting car in Kansas City on Troost.
Truck crashes into building after hitting car on Troost in Kansas City
Gas prices could break records that were only set weeks ago
Record high gas prices in the metro