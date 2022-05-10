Truck crashes into building on Troost after hitting car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup ended up in the side of a building on Troost Avenue after hitting a car in Kansas City early Tuesday morning.

Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 12:23 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Troost near 85th Street. A truck had hit a car, then lodged in the side of a building, the south site of Freedom Fire Ministries.

Police and EMS were on the scene, but it’s not yet clear how many people were hurt or how severely. We will update this story with that information when available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.