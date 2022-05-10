Search Warrant: Former Oak Park High School teacher under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Court records show a former Oak Park High School teacher and coach is under investigation for a reported sexual relationship with a student while employed as a teacher.

According to a search warrant filed during the investigation, in December of 2021 a student reported the relationship to another teacher. The teacher told an administrator who contacted law enforcement. Officers initiated the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for North Kansas City Schools confirmed the teacher worked for the school district from August 2016 through January 2022 as a science teacher, track coach and assistant football coach. KCTV5 News is not naming the teacher because he is not currently charged.

A previously filed search warrant was granted to search electronics issued to the teacher by the school district. An additional search warrant application was filed to search a Snapchat account for message and video content.

Court records show the former Oak Park teacher is accused of having sexual encounters with the student most of which reportedly occurred at Oak Park High School property and within the school. Court records indicate video surveillance showed both the student and teacher together on campus during “non-school hours and non-instruction areas.”

A spokesperson for North Kansas City Schools sent a written statement that said, “NKC Schools outlines expectations in accordance with Board policy for all staff and works hard to ensure our students have a safe learning environment. Anything less will not be tolerated. We are working with our law enforcement partners during this investigation.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.