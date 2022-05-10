Pet of the Day: Blue Bear

Blue Bear is a 2-year-old Bully mix who is a certified good boy!

He has a goofy, fun-loving personality and is obsessed with toys and treats. He loves having his booty scratched and is just waiting for someone to take a chance on him.

He will thrive with consistent exercise and some continued training. He lives in an office at the shelter and the staff member describes him as the perfect dog.

Housetrained, friendly, playful and mellow while she works! He’s looking for a home with humans 16 and up who can commit to showing a dog what it means to be loved and live a well-balanced life.

To find out more about Blue Bear or his friends at the Great Plains SPCA, visit their website here.

