Overland Park police looking for theft suspects

OPPD is asking for help identifying these two suspects that stole from a beauty store in early May.(Overland Park Police Department)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects that have stolen from a high-end beauty store.

Police say the two individuals they shared photos of stole several high-end fragrances from a cosmetics store in the 9500 block of Quivira on May 2.

The victims were seen leaving the business just before 3 p.m. on May 2. They left in a navy blue Ford with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

