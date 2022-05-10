Overland Park police looking for theft suspects

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects that have stolen from a high-end beauty store.

Police say the two individuals they shared photos of stole several high-end fragrances from a cosmetics store in the 9500 block of Quivira on May 2.

The victims were seen leaving the business just before 3 p.m. on May 2. They left in a navy blue Ford with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

