One person dead in Brush Creek neighborhood shooting
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person has died in a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex.
Officers responded to the area of East 49th Street and Bellfontaine Avenue about 9 a.m. and found a shooting victim in a parking lot.
The Kansas City Police Department stated the victim, a man, was unresponsive and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
