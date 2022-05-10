Advertisement

Officer involved in Olathe East shooting receives national award

Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - An Olathe police officer who was wounded in the March 4 shooting at Olathe East High School is receiving a national award.

Olathe Police Officer Erik Clark is the recipient of the National Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers.

The organization shared the announcement this week.

“Upon Clark’s arrival at the office, the 18-year-old student pulled the weapon out of the bag and began firing, shooting Officer Clark and the assistant principal,” the NASRO said. “There is no doubt Clark’s heroic actions saved multiple lives that day.”

The suspect in that shooting, 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore, was booked into jail after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

