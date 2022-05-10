Advertisement

Independence man found guilty of sexually abusing 2 children

Glenn M. McGinnis.
Glenn M. McGinnis.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found an Independence man guilty of sexually abusing an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 36-year-old Glenn M. McGinnis was found guilty of five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree attempted statutory rape, and two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

McGinnis will be sentenced by on June 10.

According the prosecutor’s office and court records, the two children told forensic interviewers with the Child Protection Center that McGinnis had “touched their private areas.” The 12-year-old told Children’s Division Investigators that McGinnis had “touched her inappropriately.”

