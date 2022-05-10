FORECAST: Warm and humid tonight in Kansas City

The evening air will remain sticky with humidity levels running near 60% at sunset to well over 80% after midnight. Temperatures are expected to stay warm overnight with lows near 75 by daybreak. Fair skies overnight will continue Wednesday as we brace for another hot, humid day as highs work to near record levels in the lower 90s. Thursday could be a record setter as well. Rain chances look slim with our best chance coming Friday with a 50% chance for scattered storms. Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain chances this weekend with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday will give us a weekend that will actually feel like May!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.