FDA may move up timeline for young children’s COVID-19 vaccine
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA said the authorization could come before the target of late June.
A spokesperson said the process has taken longer than some expected because it’s a “complex submission” compared to others, including a unique trial period when multiple variants were in circulation.
And because it’s for small children, he said they are under a strong microscope.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 35% of children 5 to 11 who are eligible have gotten vaccinated.
