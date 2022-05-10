Car crashes into church overnight, congregation left to pick up the pieces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City organization is now cleaning up the pieces left behind from an overnight crash resulting in a vehicle going right through their front door.

This morning pastor Melvin Cole and members of Freedom Fire Ministries in Kansas City woke up to hear the news of a vehicle that drove into their building,

“I was just hoping there was no fatalities,” says Cole.

Police say they responded just after 12:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Troost near 85th.

Authorities say a red Chevrolet Silverado was speeding south on Troost when it crossed over into northbound traffic.

It then hit a white Nissan Altima, went down an embankment and lodged into Freedom Fire Ministries.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Today members of the group were sweeping up the damage left behind.

They say the building is used on Sunday for church, Thursday’s they have youth mentoring groups, and throughout the week their covered basketball court out back is free for youth in the neighborhood to use.

“Sometimes you have setbacks, and we are just determined not to let that deter us from what we’ve been doing for so long,” says Pastor Bruce McGregor.

At this time, they don’t know how long it will take to fix the damage but say they definitely won’t be able to use at least half of the building.

The early plan is to utilize the basketball court as a gathering place for a period.

With the building being a place usually active with youth, many are breathing a sigh of relief this happened overnight when it was empty.

“We are thankful that no one was in the building because this would have been tragic because we meet right here. This is our sanctuary this is right in the area where we do meet,” says Cole.

Police have not identified those involved in this crash but are investigating the truck driver for possible impairment.

