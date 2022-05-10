Calling all artists: design an Olathe garbage truck
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Are you an artist who is looking for their next canvas?
The city of Olathe has a job for you!
Olathe has announced a new Trash Truck Art Contest where anyone can submit a design that will be featured on the side of a trash truck.
To enter, you can either pick up a submission form at any Olathe Library, the Olathe Community Center, or download one from the city’s website here.
On the form, you’ll draw your design within the box and then submit that form online.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on June 10.
Olathe waste staff will pick their favorites and the winners will be invited to see their artwork on the trucks later this year.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.