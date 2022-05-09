Police: One dead, another runs away from scene of Sunday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died and another ran away from the scene of a car crash Sunday night in Kansas City’s Country Club District.

Police stated a black Chevrolet Equinox was driving westbound on 63rd Street about 11:15 p.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign.

A gray Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Ward Parkway struck the Equinox, causing the Chevrolet to overturn, police said.

The person inside the SUV was partially ejected from the car and died at the scene. A second person inside the Equinox ran away from the crash, officers stated.

The two people inside the Camry were not injured.

The Kansas City Police Department did not identify anyone involved in the crash. The department stated there have been 38 traffic fatalities in Kansas City, Missouri, compared to 22 at this time in 2021.

