Person in critical condition after being shot, dropped off at hospital

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting near Blue Hills road and Citadel.
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting near Blue Hills road and Citadel.(Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person is in critical condition after they were shot Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

According to police, a shooting victim was dropped off at Research Medical Center just after 5 p.m. on Monday. The person was said to be in critical condition.

Police could not confirm where the shooting took place, but KCPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Citadel Drive and Blue Hills Road. This is near the Citadel apartments.

At the scene of the investigation, several people reported hearing gunshots just before the victim was dropped off at the hospital.

Information about the person who was shot has not been released as police are still investigating the incident.

