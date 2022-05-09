Advertisement

Kansas Citians celebrate Mother’s Day at Kearney tulip festival

By Abby Dodge
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) — Sunday marks the end of this year’s first tulip festival at the Kearney fun farm, know best for its pumpkin patch in the fall.

The parking lot was packed with cars as people celebrating Mother’s Day flocked to the flowers.

“It’s great to see your families out here and making memories, especially for Mother’s Day,” said Anna Christopher.

Christopher, along with her husband, owns the Fun Farm. Anna said he husband Tommy got the idea for a spring tulip festival and their family jumped at the chance to make it happen.

“They are beautiful we were worried when they first came up, we didn’t have a rain this winter so they were really short when they started,” Christo said. “Then, we got some rain and they popped up thank goodness!”

They planted 300,000 bulbs to prepare their new venture.

There are more than 26 types of tulips on this 8.5 acre area, land almost as expansive as the all encompassing word “mother”.

