Just another volcanic Monday: Temps at KCI tie with record set in 1963
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So it begins.
The heat is on in the Heartland, and temperatures today tied a record set nearly 60 years ago.
The National Weather Service reported that a temperature of 91 degrees was recorded at Kansas City International Airport. The previous record for May 9 was 91 degrees, set in 1963.
