Just another volcanic Monday: Temps at KCI tie with record set in 1963

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So it begins.

The heat is on in the Heartland, and temperatures today tied a record set nearly 60 years ago.

The National Weather Service reported that a temperature of 91 degrees was recorded at Kansas City International Airport. The previous record for May 9 was 91 degrees, set in 1963.

