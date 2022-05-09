Advertisement

Just another volcanic Monday: Temps at KCI tie with record set in 1963

KC tied the record for today, May 9, set back in 1963
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So it begins.

The heat is on in the Heartland, and temperatures today tied a record set nearly 60 years ago.

The National Weather Service reported that a temperature of 91 degrees was recorded at Kansas City International Airport. The previous record for May 9 was 91 degrees, set in 1963.

