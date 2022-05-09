Advertisement

FORECAST: Record breaking heat this week

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
May. 9, 2022
If summer is your season, you’re going to LOVE this week. Record breaking high temperatures are forecast through Thursday and if we happen to fall just shy of the record on any of those days it really won’t matter because the heat will still be as high as anything we’ve seen at this time of year since the early 1960s. Rain will also be in short supply over the next week with less than 1/4″ expected through the end of the weekend. This string of hot, dry days will make early May feel like early August!

