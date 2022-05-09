FORECAST: Record breaking heat this week

If summer is your season, you’re going to LOVE this week. Record breaking high temperatures are forecast through Thursday and if we happen to fall just shy of the record on any of those days it really won’t matter because the heat will still be as high as anything we’ve seen at this time of year since the early 1960s. Rain will also be in short supply over the next week with less than 1/4″ expected through the end of the weekend. This string of hot, dry days will make early May feel like early August!

