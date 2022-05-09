Advertisement

‘Everyone needs a birthday right?’ Fourth-grader makes birthday kits for food pantry

By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fourth grader in Cedar Rapids believes everyone should have a special celebration on their birthday.

That’s why Zoey Anderson is packing birthday kits complete with all the fun stuff for the Metro Catholic Outreach food pantry.

“They might not have the money for all this so everyone needs a birthday right,” Anderson said.

Anderson got the idea from her teacher at St. Pius and chose to execute it for her fourth-grade service project which has been quite the hit.

”When Zoey brought these up to the food pantry during distribution we were so excited, everyone just went nuts for them,” Kate Getty, executive director at Metro Catholic Outreach, said.

Anderson said the kits, filled with cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, candles, banners, and balloons, are for all ages.

“Babies might actually like this because it’s kind of like ‘Baby Shark doo doo,’” Anderson pointed out, while holding up Baby Shark-themed napkins.

Anderson even packs a can of Sprite into each kit which acts as a substitute for eggs and oil.

“It’s the act that fourth-graders can think about serving and helping their community that’s even more amazing,” Getty said.

“When I delivered these cake kits to MCO it actually fulfilled my dream when I was little to help the poor,” Anderson said.

