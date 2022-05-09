Advertisement

Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost President Joe Biden’s requested $33 billion Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion, and a House vote is possible as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with lawmakers’ thinking said.

In what would be a setback for Biden’s push for more COVID-19 spending, the measure would not include any of the added billions in pandemic spending that the president has wanted included in the plan.

The measure was described Monday by people who could speak only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Source: CNN, POOL,YOUTUBE, PRESIDENT ZELENSKY, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, TWITTER, @SIMMY882, DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC INTERIOR MINISTRY, et. al.

