As abortion debate continues, hundreds gather for demonstration in Kansas City

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 300 protestors filled a local Kansas City park, to share their opinions on the ongoing Roe v. Wade debate.

Hundreds of voices filled Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, as protestors both for and against abortion and reproductive rights, made their opinions known.

It’s all in response to the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion document, that Roe v. Wade, will likely be overturned.

It would give each state the power to either allow or get rid of a woman’s choice for an abortion.

“Women’s bodies and our laws on our bodies are important that we don’t need those. We have choices and we deserve to expend them,” says Kenya Williams a pro-choice supporter.

The Kansas Constitution allows abortions, but there’s a question on the August primary ballot that could change that.

Meanwhile, Missouri is one of many states with trigger laws that go into effect immediately if Roe is overturned, banning all abortions except in medical emergencies.

“I think right now we need protection from our government as a whole to support us. Right now, we don’t have that, we have a lot of patriarchy happening and they don’t understand our viewpoints,” says Jordan Boyd, a pro-choice supporter.

Michael Wheeler came to the rally holding a cross, and even though his message wasn’t the same as the vast majority, he says his goal is to promote peace and pray over Kansas City and the country.

“Even the mother’s womb sometimes they don’t realize it’s still a life even though we want to try and cover it up, it’s a life,” says Michael Wheeler, who attended the rally.

Many pro-choice protestors we spoke with say the majority isn’t being properly represented, and that this decision will have a domino-effect on other civil rights.

“The Roe decision, the implications of that are far-reaching. This impacts gay marriage and other civil rights and not a lot of people know that or have that awareness about this issue, it’s not just abortion.

According to a recent Pew poll, a majority of people say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, but many are open to restrictions.

Many opponents of legal abortion say it should be legal in some circumstances.

