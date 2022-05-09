2 juveniles arrested after breaking in to Bonner Springs High School and causing damage
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Ks. (KCTV) - Charges are being filed against two juveniles after police say they broke into and damaged a local school.
On Sunday night, Bonner Springs PD was called to Bonner Springs High School on reports of a burglary and criminal damage.
An investigation led police to arrest two juveniles. Police say they entered the school and caused damage to the gym and several classrooms. The suspects also started a “small fire” in a locker room.
Police released several photos of the damage, which show the gym floor covered with what appears to be foam from a fire extinguisher and a wrecked classroom.
No other information about the suspects was released.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.