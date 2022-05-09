Advertisement

11 ducklings rescued from storm drain in Blue Springs

Crews rescued 11 ducklings from a storm drain on Monday
Crews rescued 11 ducklings from a storm drain on Monday(Blue Springs Police Department)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews on Monday helped rescue some lucky ducks from a storm drain in Blue Springs.

The ducks were pulled out of a storm drain by Jackson County firefighters and Blue Springs Animal Control.

Update: the duckling family has been successfully relocated.

Posted by Blue Springs Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

Crews jumped 8 feet into the drain to pull the ducklings out. Apparently, they were found in a high-traffic area.

The Blue Springs Police Department said Monday afternoon that the ducklings and their parents had been successfully relocated.

