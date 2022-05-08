FORECAST: Here come the 90s! Record heat possible this week

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

We will likely reach our low closer to midnight before warming into the low to mid 70s after sunrise on Monday.

This will set the stage for the beginning of a very warm couple of days. Record high temperatures will be challenged Monday through Thursday. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm late Monday night into early Tuesday between the Missouri and Iowa state line, but the rest of the area south should stay dry.

Dry weather is expected to stick around through the end of the week until the ridge of high pressure that is in control of our weather now finally breaks down. Friday and Saturday feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

By then temperatures should be much cooler.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.