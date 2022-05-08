FORECAST: A few showers this morning for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day! A narrow band of ran will push through the area this morning. After it passes the rest of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds. Temperatures will be mild for most of the morning with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If we get any breaks in the clouds we could see a few spots get close to 80 degrees. Clouds eventually clear out overnight into Monday with the start of some really warm days. We are still on track to reach our first 90-degree day this week. We will also be challenging record highs set in the early 60s from Monday through Thursday. It’s not until late in the week where we finally see relief from the heat with our next best chance of rain returning Friday and Saturday.

