Awkward: Sky Sports reporter confuses Duke basketball player for Patrick Mahomes
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- According to last year’s Kansas City Chiefs roster, Patrick Mahomes is 6′3″ in height.
Duke basketball star, and likely Top 3 NBA Draft pick Paolo Banchero, is 6′10″.
Sky Spots reporter Martin Brundle did not know that difference, however.
Brundle interviewed Banchero, thinking he was interviewing Mahomes instead.
A look:
Both Mahomes and Banchero had fun on Twitter with the confusion:
