3 hurt in overnight shooting outside club in Raytown

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) --- Raytown police say three individuals were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a comedy club.

Police say a woman and two others were hurt in the shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

A woman was found outside of the establishment by police and was transported to the hospital.

Later on in the night, two other victims arrived with shooting injuries connected to the same incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

