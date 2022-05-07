Advertisement

Woman killed in overnight Olathe house fire

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - A woman has died after an overnight house fire in Olathe.

According to Captain Mike Hall with the Olathe Fire Department, the call came in just before Midnight on Friday. Crews responded to the house at 159th Street and Ridgeview Road.

One woman was killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the incident. So far, the cause has not yet been determined.

