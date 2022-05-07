Lee’s Summit police looking for car stolen from convenience store Thursday morning

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Lee’s Summit are asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that was stolen Thursday morning.

The truck, described as a 2018 four-door white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Missouri tag 2FDC10, was stolen around 5 a.m. Thursday from a convenience store in the 1400 block of NE M-291 Highway.

According to police, the owner got out of the truck and went inside the convenience store. The truck, which had the owner’s sleeping teenage son inside, was left running.

While the owner was in the store, an unknown man got into the truck and drove off. After a few blocks, the teenager woke up and made himself known to the suspect. The man pulled over and the teenager got out. The teen walked back to the convenience store where he was reunited with his father unharmed.

The suspect is described as a white male, average build, with short brown hair and beard. He arrived to the convenience store as a passenger in a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am with a spoiler on the trunk.

The stolen truck is reported to have silver tool boxes along the sides of it, a pipe rack on top of the bed, a four-inch pipe along the side and an “Anderson Mechanical” sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department TIPS line at 816-969-1752 in regard to case 22-3151.

