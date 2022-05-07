Advertisement

KCPD engaged in standoff near 23rd & Mersington

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff near 23rd and Mersington following an armed street robbery.

According to the police, officers were called to the area of E. 24th Street and Mersington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. regarding that armed street robbery.

When they arrived, they were given suspect information that led back to a residence in the 2300 block of Mersington Avenue. Officers saw several people go into the residence.

Then, a standoff was called so that additional tactical resources and negotiators could be brought to the scene.

So far, several people have cooperated and come outside.

The standoff is still ongoing, however, as police are still negotiating with those who remain inside the residence.

