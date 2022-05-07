Kansas City BBQ Festival kicks off with a visit from Andy Reid, Chiefs’ top NFL draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pitmasters from around the country are in Kansas City this weekend for the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and three of the Chiefs’ top draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore, and Trent McDuffie got a behind-the-scenes taste test.

“The BBQ was off the chain. I didn’t put my plate down. It was incredible,” Karlaftis said. “Some of the best I’ve ever had.”

The Kansas City BBQ Festival is back with a full lineup of pitmasters who will be serving up their BBQ Saturday and Sunday.

Each vendor at the festival has their own unique BBQ flavor to offer and side dishes.

“We are Kansas City BBQ with a little Thai infusion,” said Ted Liberda, Buck Tui’s pitmaster and chef. “We grew up in the Thai restaurant business. I was eating BBQ or eating Thai food. We added our own lane of BBQ.”

The festival runs from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

“Experiencing barbecue from all different parts of America, but also great bands, a great family environment,” said Plowboys BBQ President & Founder Todd Johns.

Parking is free. The event is also free to enter.

“It is people. It’s love. It’s BBQ. It’s beer,” Mary “Little” Jones co-owner of Jones Bar-B-Q said. “The music. It’s a time to let your hair down and let loose.”

Pitmasters will also share some of their tricks during BBQ demonstrations throughout the weekend.

“Everybody is back together now with Kansas City BBQ camaraderie,” Liberda said.

Attendees can purchase food and drinks from vendors or purchase all-you-can-eat Q Pit Passes.

“You can come out here and sample across the BBQ community,” Operation BBQ Relief CEO and Co-Founder Stan Hays said.

