FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps for your Saturday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Plenty of sunshine and warmer today with temperatures that will quickly climb into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Mother’s Day looks fantastic even with a slight chance of rain early and more clouds around highs should get close to 80 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will build in over the region and stick around for several days making for some of the warmest air so far this season. We could reach our first 90-degree day by Monday and continue that trend throughout the week.

