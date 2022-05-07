FORECAST: A fantastic Mother’s Day is in store for Kansas City

Clouds increase tonight as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers could brush northern Missouri early in the day otherwise most areas stay dry. It will be warm and breezy for Mother’s day with highs in the upper 70s and southeast winds increasing between 15 and 25 mph.

We could see gusts up near 35 mph at times. A ridge of high pressure will build in over the region and park itself there for several days.

This will lead to our first 90-degree day and several days in a row with temperatures hitting 90 degrees. Once the ridge breaks down we should see a slight cooldown with a few showers and storms returning Friday and Saturday.

