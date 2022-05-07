Advertisement

Carlson’s RBI hit in 9th lifts Cardinals past Giants 3-2

Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Designated hitter Juan Yepez doubled with one out off Camilo Doval (0-1) in the ninth. Carlson’s timely hit scored pinch runner Brendan Donovan. Ryan Helsley (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned the win. Giovanny Gallegos picked up his sixth save.

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals
Sheena Greitens, left, listens as her husband, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks during...
Greitens to access ex-wife’s phone records for custody fight
A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
A witness recounts the moments after the teen fell to his death in Orlando on Thursday night.
Tyre Sampson appeared to fall out of Florida ride halfway in plunge