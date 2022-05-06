Silver Advisory issued for missing man out of Claycomo

CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) --- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing adult out of Claycomo.

Police say Daniel Wiley, 68, was last seen at North Kansas City Hospital. Authorities say Wiley signed himself out of the hospital on Friday morning and has not been seen since.

Wiley suffers from Alzheimer’s. He drives a 2010 black and tan Ford Explorer with a Missouri license plate 3MGE92.

Wiley is 5′2″, weighs 148 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

