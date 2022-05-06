Pavement scanners help Independence with street study

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Long winters take their toll on local streets, but some cities are turning to modern solutions to get ahead of cracks in the pavement.

Independence is conducting a street study, covering all 750 or so miles of city-maintained roads. The last study was conducted in 2017.

Mike Jackson, Deputy Director of the Municipal Services Department, said the study will help the city prioritize where to focus road resurfacing projects in the next few years.

“It helps us determine what types of reconstruction we’ll want to do in those parts of town and where to prioritize those limited funds,” Jackson said.

To help with the study, the city contracted with Infrastructure Management Services (IMS). It is an Arizona-based company that uses specialized sensors - a LCMS-2 Road Surface Tester - to analyze the pavement.

The sensors attach to a van driven by Ken Pratt. Pratt has been working since mid-April and has covered nearly 80% of the city’s roads.

“What you could do in several weeks, we could do in a day,” Pratt said.

The sensors on the van pick up potholes, cracks and uneven sections of asphalt. An attached camera documents the problem areas. Computer equipment in the van logs the data, which is double checked by IMS.

“We’re using technology to assist us with priority streets and the types of construction that are necessary,” Jackson said.

The City of Independence still encourages residents to report potholes using the IndepNow Mobile App.

