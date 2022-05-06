Man drives into Longview Lake while fleeing from Cass County deputies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing charges after he fled from the authorities, hit a patrol vehicle, and drove into a local lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle in Raymore near Ward Road and County Line Road around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle began speeding away, so the deputy used his Grappler device to stop the vehicle.

At that point, the driver refused to get out and hit the patrol vehicle. He nearly hit a deputy.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Cory L. Bartz of Belton, then sped away.

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle, which was partially disabled at this point, going north.

The pursuit continued into Jackson County and then into the access area for Longview Lake.

Bartz then proceeded to drive into the lake and got stuck in about 2 feet of water.

Ultimately, deputies took Bartz into custody when he got out of the water.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Bartz with felony resisting arrest by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A no-bond warrant was issued.

Cory L. Bartz. (Via the Cass County Sheriff's Office on Facebook)

