Man dies in front yard near 37th & Wayne following shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.

Just after 1 p.m. Friday, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 37th Street and Wayne Avenue.

While officers were headed to that area, it was upgraded shooting call with a victim in the front yard of a residence.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a man who was indeed in a front yard just south of the intersection. He was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.

EMS was called to the scene and the victim was declared deceased.

There is very little or no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are at the scene and investigators and processing it for evidence. They are also canvassing for possible witnesses.

By KCTV5′s count, this is the 56th homicide of the year thus far in KCMO.

If anyone has information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

