Man charged in April 12 shooting outside Family Dollar in KC

Lionel L. Bolton.
Lionel L. Bolton.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month where the victim was found in a vehicle outside a dollar store.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Lionel L. Bolton has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of 39th and Indiana on the night of April 12 after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Alfred Brown’s body inside a vehicle outside the Family Dollar there.

Witnesses told police that Bolton had gone into the store and withdrawn cash before he went to Brown’s car.

A witness said that they heard gunfire, then Brown left the vehicle.

Detectives confirmed that a card associated with Bolton was used at the ATM. Phone records show that his phone was at the scene of the homicide.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.

The scene in the area of 39th and Indiana on the night of the shooting.
The scene in the area of 39th and Indiana on the night of the shooting.(KCTV5 News)

