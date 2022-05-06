Man charged in April 12 shooting outside Family Dollar in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month where the victim was found in a vehicle outside a dollar store.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Lionel L. Bolton has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of 39th and Indiana on the night of April 12 after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Alfred Brown’s body inside a vehicle outside the Family Dollar there.

Witnesses told police that Bolton had gone into the store and withdrawn cash before he went to Brown’s car.

A witness said that they heard gunfire, then Brown left the vehicle.

Detectives confirmed that a card associated with Bolton was used at the ATM. Phone records show that his phone was at the scene of the homicide.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.

The scene in the area of 39th and Indiana on the night of the shooting. (KCTV5 News)

