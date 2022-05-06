KC Water explains why tap water might taste, smell different

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Water has offered some clarity as to why your tap water might taste or smell different as we get into spring.

Essentially: The weather changes with the seasons, which causes changes in the Missouri River and those changes can cause the tap water to taste or smell slightly different because the river supplies drinking water for Kansas City.

However, that doesn’t affect the quality or safety of the tap water.

“Seasonal changes such as rain, temperature, river water levels, and even runoff from melting snow can change the characteristics of the water in the Missouri River, the source of Kansas City’s drinking water,” KC Water said. “Operational changes made to adjust to changing river conditions can also affect the taste and odor of tap water.”

“KC Water performs continuous monitoring and extensive laboratory testing of the drinking water that is supplied throughout Kansas City to ensure that safe water is delivered to customers,” they said. “KC Water meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water safety requirements, as well as the high water quality standards established by KC Water on behalf of our customers.”

If you want to learn more about their treatment process and naturally-occurring taste, odor, and color changes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.