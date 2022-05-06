Advertisement

Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 20-year-old lion

Mufasa’s quality of life was diminishing and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him
The Kansas City Zoo says Mufasa was a member of the family and will be greatly missed.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved lion named Mufasa.

The zoo says the 20-year-old lion died this week after being treated for age-related issues over the years. They say his quality of life recently started to diminish and, after examinations, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

Here is what the zoo had to say about Mufasa:

