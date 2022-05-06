Grandview business owners offering reward after early morning smash-and-grab burglary

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview business owner is cleaning up damage after a thief smashed and pried his way inside as video surveillance cameras recorded.

Pawn World Co-Owner John Seredich said the suspect broke in Thursday around 7:22 a.m.

Seredich said the burglary was the fifth break-in at their business off 71 Highway.

“They are coming at broad daylight,” Seredich said. “Look at the traffic that drives by. They don’t care.”

Surveillance video showed the suspect pulling a crowbar out of his sleeve and using it to smash a window. Then, he is seen using the crowbar to pry off metal bars on the window. After that, he climbs through the window and into the business.

“It drives you crazy,” Seredich said about the string of burglaries that have left behind expensive damage.

“Three minutes cost a small business $10,000, $20,000, $30,000 in damages and losses,” Seredich said.

During one break-in, thieves cut through a wall. They cut through the roof during another burglary.

“That was a major loss for us, but who expects somebody to come through a roof?” Seredich said. “Since then, we put motion detectors in our ceilings to pick that up.”

After each crime, the owners upgraded their security and added more cameras.

During Thursday morning’s break-in, the thief stole jewelry. The owners hope community members will watch the surveillance video and call the Grandview Police Department if they recognize the suspect.

“We will put up a $500 reward to catch this individual,” Seredich said. “We don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

