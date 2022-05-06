Double homicide - Man and woman found dead in wooded Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City on Friday morning, in what police are calling a double homicide.

Officers were called at 9 a.m. to a report of a dead body at a location near Lydia Avenue west of Interstate 29, just south of the Missouri River. When police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from apparent trauma, according the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency medical crews arrived on the scene and declared both victims dead.

Crime scene personnel are processing the scene, and detectives are canvassing for any evidence or eyewitnesses. The scene is near railroad property near Garrison Square Park.

Homeless advocates were on the scene, and suspected the two dead people may be unhoused people they know. It’s not clear how the two people died. Police said there are no apparent gunshot wounds. But the bodies did show signs of trauma.

