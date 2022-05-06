Advertisement

Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in KCMO

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

According to the police, it happened at 8:20 p.m. in the area of Blue River Road and E. Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say the person driving the vehicle stopped and called police.

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Grandview business owners offering reward after early morning smash-and-grab burglary
A man drove into Longview Lake while fleeing from the authorities on Wednesday.
Man drives into Longview Lake while fleeing from Cass County deputies
Long winters take their toll on local streets, but some cities are turning to modern solutions...
Pavement scanners help Independence with street study
Police are working to determine if a shooting and crash are related.
KCPD investigating shooting, crash along 55th Street