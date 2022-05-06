Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

According to the police, it happened at 8:20 p.m. in the area of Blue River Road and E. Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say the person driving the vehicle stopped and called police.

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.