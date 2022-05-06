Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in KCMO
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.
According to the police, it happened at 8:20 p.m. in the area of Blue River Road and E. Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Police say the person driving the vehicle stopped and called police.
The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
